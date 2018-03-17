Former Teen Wolf star Cody Christian is set as a series regular in the CW’s untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger drama pilot from writer April Blair, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV. Written by Blair (Reign) and directed by Rob Hardy, the project is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by L.A. Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers. It centers on a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Christian will play Asher. Oozing golden-boy privilege and arrogance, Asher is the current wide receiver for the Beverly Hills High football team. Despite his swagger, he has a troubled home life, and he is threatened by Spencer’s untimely arrival. Christian is known for his roles as Theo Raeken on the fifth and sixth seasons of Teen Wolf and as Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars. He’ll next be seen in feature Assassination Nation. Christian is repped by AKA Talent Agency, Williams Unlimited and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Richard Esteras (Death Wish) has booked a series regular role opposite Ben Aldridge and Matt Barr in the CW drama pilot Skinny Dip, from writers Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner, Keshet Studios and CBS TV Studios. Written by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen and directed by Marc Buckland, Skinny Dip centers on Joey, who, after her husband, Chaz (Aldridge), tries to kill her on what she thought was a romantic cruise to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, teams with a jaded ex-cop, Mick (Barr), to exact her own twisted brand of revenge on her cheating spouse and winds up uncovering a wider conspiracy in the process. Esteras will play Tool. A hulk of a man, Tool is an oddly folksy kind of guy who’s involved in some dark undertakings. Casual with a laissez-faire attitude, Tool also happens to be a vicious killer. Esteras’ TV credits include NBC’s Chicago PD and Fox’s APB. On the film side, he can be seen in the recently released Bruce Willis feature Death Wish and upcoming Canal Street and When Jeff Tried to Save the World. Esteras is repped by Gray Talent Group.