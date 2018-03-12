CBS has tweaked the schedule for the Season 3 premiere of medical drama Code Black and the Season 13 finale for Criminal Minds.

The third season of Code Black, which takes over Criminal Minds’ timeslot, will now premiere Wednesday, April 25 at 10 PM, replacing the previously announced May 2 date. It follows Survivor at 8 PM and SEAL Team at 9 PM. In addition, the Criminal Minds season finale expands to two hours and moves one week earlier to Wednesday, April 18 at 9 PM, ET/PT, following Survivor at 8 PM.

Code Black follows first-year residents and their colleagues at Angels Memorial Hospital. Marcia Gay Harden leads a large ensemble that also includes Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, William Allen Young, Emily Tyra, Noah Gray-Cabey, Emily Alyn Lind, Moon Bloodgood, Luis Guzmán and Rob Lowe. From ABC Television Studios in association with CBS Television Studios, the drama is exec produced by Michael Seitzman, David Marshall Grant, Rob Bowman, Marti Noxon, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Ryan McGarry and Mike Weiss.

Here is CBS new schedule with changes in bold:

Wednesday, April 18

8:00-9:00 PM

SURVIVOR

9:00-11:00 PM

CRIMINAL MINDS (13th Season Finale)

Wednesday, Effective April 25

8:00-9:00 PM

SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM

SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM

CODE BLACK (3rd Season Premiere)