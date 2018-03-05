And you will know them by the trail of dead. We’re talking about every animated movie released in 2017 not titled Coco, which laid waste to its rivals this awards season and capped it off tonight with the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

The Disney/Pixar toon already had at least a dozen trophies wins from major awards shows — including the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, PGAs, National Board of Review and Critics’ Choice Awards — and the guild awards. It made mincemeat of the Annie Awards last month, winning 11 of the 13 nominated categories including the top prize.

“It takes some awareness of the fact that strong storytellers come from all sorts of places,” Adrian Molina, the film’s co-director with Lee Unkrich, said backstage. “At Pixar that is something that we’re putting a lot of focus on and creating opportunities. We work very hard to show that films about communities of color, films that come from particular places have a resonance that can reach across the world. We’ve seen that with Coco and with Black Panther, and I think you’re going to see it with a lot of films in the future.”

Disney

Inspired by the Mexico’s Day of the Dead holiday, the film centers on Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), a music-loving boy who unlocks the real story behind his family history after finding himself in the Land of the Dead. Benjamin Bratt and Gael Garcia Bernal, Alanna Ubach and Renee Victor also star. Awash in colors including oranges and purples, it’s an audiovisual delight, as evidenced by its four big wins at the Visual Effects Society Awards.

The win continues Disney and Pixar’s dominance of the category since DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek won the inaugural award in 2002. It’s Pixar’s ninth win and distributor Disney’s 12th — including all of Pixar’s starting with Finding Nemo at the 2004 show. With Coco‘s triumph, the Burbank-based company has distributed the past half-dozen Animated Feature winners including Zootopia, Inside Out, Big Hero 6, Frozen and Brave.