CNN seems to be pleased with the results of testing morning star Chris Cuomo at 9 PM and is making it permanent, or as permanent as anything is in the cable news world.

The move pits Cuomo against MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox powerhouse Sean Hannity who fairly recently moved back to the slot as part of a major shuffle at that cable news network in the wake of Bill O’Reilly’s ouster.

CNN confirmed the news in a statement. CNN’s Brian Stelter earlier tweeted that Cuomo is moving to primetime this spring, and John Berman will replace Cuomo as the new anchor of New Day. Berman currently co-anchors CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow.

Cuomo began his test run in early January with his temporary show Cuomo Prime Time, which aired in the 9 PM slot. He did double-duty during the test, anchoring for three hours in the morning, then returning in the evening for the 9 PM show.

CNN has remained a lightning rod for President Donald Trump, who continually blasts the network as “fake news” at his rallies and in tweets.

Cuomo joined CNN in 2013 from ABC News, where he served as anchor of 20/20 and co-hosted Good Morning America, reporting from several international locations.