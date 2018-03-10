Christine Woods (Perfect Couples) has been cast opposite Erin Foster and Don Johnson in Fox’s untitled Erin Foster single-camera comedy pilot (fka Daddy Issues), from actress-writer Foster,New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Foster, loosely based on her life, and directed by Kat Coiro, the comedy revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad, Roman (Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend.

Woods will plat Andi’s sister.

While the project is fictional, there are certainly prototypes — Foster’s father is music producer David Foster and her sister is fellow actress Sara Foster. Erin Foster and Meriwether executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman.

Woods credits include HBO series Hello Ladies and Room 104 and feature I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore. She is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.