Emmy winner Christine Lahti (Chicago Hope) has been tapped for a main role in Fox’s untitled drama pilot based on the best-selling book Gone Baby Gone by Dennis Lehane. The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV and Miramax, which was behind the 2007 movie adaptation directed by Ben Affleck in his directorial debut.

Written by Black Sails co-creator Robert Levine and directed by Phillip Noyce, the untitled project centers on private detectives Patrick Kenzie (Joseph Morgan) and Angela Gennaro who, armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry, right wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester.

Lahti will play Antonia Gennaro, Angela’s politician mother.

Levine is executive producing the pilot with Lehane.

Lahti’s book, True Stories From An Unreliable Eyewitness: A Feminist Coming of Age, a collection of personal essays will be published in April by Harper Collins. The Oscar-nominated actress recently had a major recurring role in Season 4 of NBC’s The Blacklist. She is repped by ICM Partners and Echo Lake.