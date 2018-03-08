The Great Indoors‘ alum Christine Ko is set as a series regular in the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann, after surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, Zach Gates, Emmy Gates, an underachieving beat cop, starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time, as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth. Ko will play Kai Chung. The hard-hitting prosecutor is tough in court but likeable outside it. Kai dated Zach for five years and now strikes up a friendship with Emmy after his untimely death. Ko was a series regular on CBS’ The Great Indoors. She recently wrapped a heavy recur on Hawaii Five-0, and has appeared in Ballers, Relationship Status and starred in feature film The Jade Pendant. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Principato-Young Entertainment and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Vinny Chhibber has booked a series regular role on CBS’ pilot Red Line, a racially charged hourlong drama executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti. Written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss and directed by Victoria Mahoney, Red Line explores what happens after a white cop in Chicago (Noel Fisher) mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. We follow three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective. Chhibber will play Liam, the quick-witted, openly gay high school teacher whose matter-of-fact approach to emotional support is welcomed by both Daniel Calder (Noah Wyle) and his daughter, Jira (Aliyah Royale), in the aftermath of tragic events. Chhibber just wrapped filming Noah Baumbach’s Untitled Feature Film for Netflix. His upcoming projects include guest roles on HBO’s Here and Now and NBC’s Taken. He’s repped by TalentWorks and 23 Management Group.