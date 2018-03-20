Christina Leotis has been named CFO of Amblin Partners, coming over from the L.A. Clippers where she served in the same post. She replaces Lyndsay Harding who, as previously reported, is leaving the company. She will report to Jeff Small, president and co-CEO.

“Chris brings deep knowledge and broad entertainment experience to Amblin, and we are delighted to welcome her to our team,” said Small in making the announcement. “At a time when change is the new normal and disrupters are mainstream, we need a seasoned executive such as Chris who has the proven financial track record and discipline necessary to our future success.”

Prior to joining the L.A. Clippers, Leotis worked in financial executive capacities at Fox Networks Group, Concord Music and Otter Media. She started at Bain & Co. in Dallas and also had a stint at Goldman Sachs. When she moved to L.A., she became a member of the acquisitions team at Colony Capital.