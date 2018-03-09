EXCLUSIVE: Christina Choe, who wrote and directed the Sundance Film Festival-premiering Nancy this year, earning her the fest’s Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, has signed with WME.

Nancy stars Andrea Riseborough as a woman who becomes increasingly convinced she was kidnapped as a child. Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd and John Leguizamo co-starred, and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired rights in Park City and will release the pic later this year.

Choe, whose short film have screened at festivals including Telluride and SXSW, also created the docuseries Welcome to the DPRK, in which she secretly filmed a visit to North Korea to get insight into the lives of its citizens. It is now streaming on Topic.

She continues to be repped by attorneys Andre Des Rochers and Anita Surendran.