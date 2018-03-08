Christian Camargo (Penny Dreadful) has been cast as one of the two male lead opposite Katie Holmes in Fox’s FBI drama pilot from former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love. Holmes also is set to executive produce the project from 20th Century Fox TV and 3 Arts.

Written by Chaiken and Love, the untitled drama (fka Mrs. Otis Regrets) centers on FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Holmes), who’s in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Hazel Otis – wife, mother, patriot – begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Camargo will play Larry Otis, Hazel’s (Holmes) TV reporter husband who is bitter, hurt and humiliated after Hazel’s affair. He is a good father who wants the best for their daughters and and will try to work things out after Hazel’s indiscretion.

Chaiken and Scrivner Love executive produce with Judy Smith, Holmes and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst.

Camargo was recently seen in Errol Morris’ Netflix series Wormwood and will appear in the BBC mini-series City & the City. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Hamilton Hodell, attorney Michael Mahan and Inspire Entertainment.