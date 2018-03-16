Saturday Night Live alum Chris Parnell is set to co-star opposite Felix Mallard and Damon Wayans Jr. in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from writers Tim McAuliffe (The Last Man on Earth) and Austen Earl (9JKL) and The Late Late Show With James Corden executive producer Ben Winston. In addition, Phill Lewis (Superior Donuts, One Day at a Time) has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Written by McAuliffe and Earl, the untitled comedy revolves around Peter (Wayans) and Claire, a thirtysomething couple who are tired of their mundane life and start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star named Cooper (Felix Mallard), who is drawn to their super-normal suburban life, moves in.

Parnell will play Wayne, Cooper’s slick, hungry, trend-conscious agent. He is always trying to find ways to make money for, and with, Cooper.

McAuliffe and Earl executive produce with Winston via Fulwell 73 and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry.

Parnell, known for his long run on Saturday Night Live and his role as Dr. Leo Spaceman on NBC’s 30 Rock, can currently be seen as Dean Parker in Freeform’s Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. On the film side, he appeared most recently appeared in Battle of The Sexes and will next be seen in Melissa McCarthy’s Life of the Party. Parnell is repped by UTA and Rise Management.

This is believed to be the first pilot for Lewis, a very busy comedy episodic director. He helmed most episodes of NBC’s Undateable. At CBS, he has directed multiple episodes of Superior Donuts and The Odd Couple. His extensive credits also include episodes of One Day at a Time, Marlon and Dr. Ken.

Lewis, who started off as an actor, is repped by ICM Partners.