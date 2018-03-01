Chosen Jacobs (It) is set for a recurring role in Hulu’s upcoming psychological-horror drama series Castle Rock from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King. Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock, from Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television, is named after the fictional town in King’s native Maine that is featured prominently in a number of his novels, novellas and short stories. Per the producers, it combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. Jacobs will play Wendell Deaver, the son of Henry Deaver (Andre Holland). Jacobs played Mike Hanlon in Stephen King’s It and will reprise his role in It: Chapter 2. He’s repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and PreyWolf Entertainment.

Newcomer Laine Neil is set for a recurring role opposite Bella Heathcote and Jack Reynor in CBS All Access’ drama series Strange Angel from Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions and CBS TV Studios. Created by Mark Heyman based on George Pendle’s book, Strange Angel is inspired by the real-life story of Jack Parsons (Reynor) and explores the dramatic intersection between genius and madness, science and science fiction. Neil will play Patty, Susan’s (Heathcote) half-sister, a firebrand whose spirit apparently hasn’t yet been broken by her domineering father Calvin. This is Neil’s first major television role. She’s repped by Grandview and Jim Gilio at Sloane, Offer.

