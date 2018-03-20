Demetrius Grosse (The Brave) is set as the male lead opposite Aunjanue Ellis, Alana De La Garza and Jorja Fox in CBS drama pilot Chiefs, from Carol Mendelsohn and David Hudgins.

Written by Hudgins and directed by Zetna Fuentes, Chiefs explores the professional and personal lives of three driven, successful but very different women (De La Garza, Ellis, Fox) who are each Chiefs of Police of their own precincts in L.A. County.

Grosse will play Clem Bryant. Deputy Bryant works for The Los Angeles County Sheriff in the Special Enforcement Bureau, chasing down bail jumpers, serving high-risk warrants, and doing manhunts. He’s been dating Kendra (Ellis) – and it’s getting serious.

Known for his role as Rock in F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton, Grosse just wrapped shooting a series regular role on NBC’s The Brave. He also is currently shooting a recurring role opposite Jason Momoa on Netflix’s Frontier and will next be seen in the feature film Love Jacked opposite Keith David and Amber Stevens West. He also recently wrapped a role opposite Dwayne Johnson in Rampage for New Line. He previously had major recurring roles on FX’s Justified and Cinemax’s Banshee. Grosse is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.