EXCLUSIVE: Cherien Dabis, the writer-director behind such films as May in the Summer and Amreeka, has signed with CAA.

The Palestinian-American filmmaker’s debut feature was Amreeka, which premiered at Sundance in 2009 and went on to win the FIPRESCI Prize at Cannes and a Humanitas Prize and earned three Indie Spirit Award nominations. Dabis returned to the Park City festival in 2013 with May in the Summer, which she wrote, directed and starred in alongside Alia Shawkat. The pic, Dabis’ actinfg debut, later had its international premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Dabis also has worked in TV, writing and/or directing episodes of Fox’s Empire, USA’s The Sinner, Starz’s Sweetbitter and Doug Liman’s YouTube Red series Impulse.

She continues to be represented by Anonymous Content and attorney Jodi Peikoff at Peikoff Mahan.