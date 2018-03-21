Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander will closes out the limited run of Broadway’s concert musical Rocktopia, appearing as a special guest vocalist for the show’s final week beginning April 23.

Rocktopia, which opens March 27 at the Broadway Theatre, describes itself as a “concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces,” and features the works of Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Heart, Puccini, The Who and more.

The show features singers (accompanied by a five-piece band) from diverse genres: the show’s co-creator Rob Evan (Les Misérables, Trans-Siberian Orchestra); Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices); Tony Vincent (American Idiot); Kimberly Nichole (The Voice); and opera singer Alyson Cambridge.

Zander’s guest appearance is the second such addition announced by the show: Pat Monahan, lead singer of the band Train, will make his Broadway debut as the featured guest vocalist for the first three weeks of the concert’s run, March 20 – April 8.

Zander, whose hits with Cheap Trick include “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” and “Dream Police,” will appear in Rocktopia from April 23-29.

Rocktopia is produced by Rocktopia Broadway LLC in association with Hughes Wall LLC.