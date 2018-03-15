Oscar-nominated seasoned actor Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, The Usual Suspects) has signed on for the indie film Vault, joining Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, and Samira Wiley, and Don Johnson in Verdi Productions’ crime drama directed by Tom DeNucci. Inspired by true events, the pic, which was written by DeNucci and B. Dolan, is about a group of small-time criminals, who in 1975 attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history, stealing more than $30 million from the mafia. Palminteri will play Raymond Patriarca in the film, which is slated to begin filming this month in Rhode Island. Producers are Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Nick Koskoff and Matthew Weiss, while Emma Tillinger Koskoff, David Gere, and Nick Carmona serve as exec producers. Palminteri is repped by Liebman Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

REX/Shutterstock

The live-action family film Anastasia is rounding out its cast with the addition of comedian Jo Koy and Broadway actress Donna Murphy joining the previously announced Brandon Routh, Emily Carey, and Amiah Miller. Blake Harris is directing the re-telling of the classic story of Anastasia Romanov who escapes through a portal when her family is threatened by Vladimir Lenin, and finds herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl. Koy and Murphy will play Vladimir Lenin and Yara the Enchantress, respectively. Harris penned the screenplay based on an original concept by Armando Gutierrez and Harris. Gutierrez is producing the pic alongside Eli Lipnik, Peter Lees and Bret Jones. Koy (Chelsea Lately, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick) is repped by CAA and Arsonhouse Entertainment, while Murphy (Star Trek: Insurrection, The Bourne Legacy) is with Innovative Artists.