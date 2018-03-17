Oscar award-winning actress Charlize Theron is the latest figure from Hollywood to come forward and express her opinion on gun control — specifically the idea of arming teachers. She said that adding more guns to the situation is “so outrageous.”

On Saturday, Theron spoke at the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai and addressed the topic of guns, which has been making headlines since the multitude of school shootings that have happened since 2018, with the latest in Parkland. Since the strong reaction and continuing backlash against the NRA and the laws surrounding gun control, Donald Trump brought up the idea of arming teachers while speaking at CPAC in February. This is an idea that many have been against, including Theron.

According to the Associated Press, she said: “I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence.

She continued, “I just don’t understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me.” She also says that in order to solve the problem we must “listen to our kids.”

Her comments come days after National Walkout Day where tens of thousands of students all around the country walked out in protest against gun violence. It also comes almost a month after Parkland students dragged Sen. Marco Rubio and NRA rep Dana Loesch at a CNN town hall.