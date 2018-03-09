NBC’s new comedy series Champions had a quiet debut last night with a 0.8 preliminary adults 18-49 rating and 3 million viewers (Live+same day) at 9:30 PM. Because of college basketball pre-emptions on NBC, CBS and the CW, there could be downward adjustments for their shows, with some series, including Champions, possibly slipping a tenth of a 18-49 rating point in the finals.With a 0.7-0.8 premiere 18-49 L+SD rating, Champions, co-created/executive produced by Mindy Kaling, is on par with the preview in the time slot for fellow midseason NBC comedy A.P. Bio (0.8) and in line with the season average of Great News in the half-hour (0.7).While this is a soft premiere delivery for a new series, Champions did not benefit from the promotional push A.P. Bio got, which, in addition to the January preview in the Thursday 9:30 PM slot, also included a showcase following the Olympics Closing Ceremony. With all that, A.P. Bio‘s performance last night (0.8, 2.6 million) at 8:30 PM was in line with that of Champions.

NBC’s strongest Thursday comedies remain the 8 PM and 9 PM tentpoles Superstore (1.1, 3.7 million) and Will & Grace (1.1, 4.2 million). The former is currently up two-tenths from last week, while the latter is even with last week’s revival demo low. We will see in the finals if the numbers will hold up. Chicago Fire (1.3, 6.5 million), completing a crossover with Chicago P.D., is currently up 0.2 from last week for its best  L+SD demo delivery since the season premiere. Even if it’s adjusted down a tenth, that will still tie firefighter drama’s best-since-the-season-opener 18-49 rating.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.7, 7.1 million) was off 0.3 to log a season demo L+SD low and tie a series low on the day news broke of two longtime series regulars, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, leaving the show. There is a chance that the veteran medical drama will be adjusted up in the finals to a 1.8, which would tie a season low. The remaining two Shondaland series, Scandal (1.1, 4.8 million) and HTGAWM (0.9, 3.5 million) dipped one- and two-tenths, respectively, from last week’s crossover event.

Elsewhere, Fox’s Gotham (0.7, 2.45 million) was off a tenth to a series low, while Showtime at the Apollo (0.6, 2.4 million) was steady.

CBS led the night in 18-49 and total viewers with The Big Bang Theory (2.6, 13.8 million), Young Sheldon (2.2, 12.6 million), Life in Pieces (1.2, 7 million) and SWAT (1.0, 5.7 million) all currently up a tenth, pending adjustments, while Mom (1.5, 9.3 million) was even.

The CW’s Supernatural (0.5, 1.74 million) and Arrow (0.6, 1.35 million) are both steady steady in the demo.