NBC’s strongest Thursday comedies remain the 8 PM and 9 PM tentpoles Superstore (1.1, 3.7 million) and Will & Grace (1.1, 4.2 million). The former is currently up two-tenths from last week, while the latter is even with last week’s revival demo low. We will see in the finals if the numbers will hold up. Chicago Fire (1.3, 6.5 million), completing a crossover with Chicago P.D., is currently up 0.2 from last week for its best L+SD demo delivery since the season premiere. Even if it’s adjusted down a tenth, that will still tie firefighter drama’s best-since-the-season-opener 18-49 rating.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.7, 7.1 million) was off 0.3 to log a season demo L+SD low and tie a series low on the day news broke of two longtime series regulars, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, leaving the show. There is a chance that the veteran medical drama will be adjusted up in the finals to a 1.8, which would tie a season low. The remaining two Shondaland series, Scandal (1.1, 4.8 million) and HTGAWM (0.9, 3.5 million) dipped one- and two-tenths, respectively, from last week’s crossover event.