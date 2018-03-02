Refresh for latest…: France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma is handing out its César Awards tonight in Paris. Nominations for the local equivalent of the Oscars are led by Cannes Grand Jury Prize winner (and Oscar snubee) BPM and Albert Dupontel’s drama Au Revoir Là-Haut with 13 each. The industry tonight strolled the red carpet leading to Paris’ Salle Pleyel sporting white ribbons in solidarity with a recently launched local version of Times Up, #MaintenantOnAgit (Now We Act). Penelope Cruz, recipient of an honorary César tonight, was among them.

A typically laborious affair (despite last year’s George Clooney/Jean Dujardin diversion) that has been criticized for being disconnected from the moviegoing public at large, the Césars this year is looking to embrace a wider audience. For the first time, the Académie is recognizing the French film with the most ticket sales in the previous year. That will go to Dany Boon’s Raid Dingue tonight, and comes just as his La Ch’tite Famille released on Wednesday, scoring the biggest debut since the filmmaker’s own Bienvenue Chez Les Ch’tis in 2008.

In the Foreign Film category are such Oscar nominees as Dunkirk, Loveless, The Square and last year’s La La Land.

We’ll be updating on the ceremony and winners as they’re announced. Follow along below.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Le Grand Méchant Renard Et Autres Contes, dirs: Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Pépé Le Morse, dir: Lucrèce Andreae

BEST COSTUMES

Mimi Lempicka, Au Revoir Là-Haut

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Robin Campillo, BPM

BEST SCORE

Arnaud Reotini, BPM

BEST SHORT FILM

Les Bigorneaux, dir: Alice Vial

BEST EDITING

Robin Campillo, BPM

BEST SET DESIGN

Pierre Quefféléan, Au Revoir Là-Haut

BEST NEWCOMER, FEMALE

Camélia Jordana, Le Brio

BEST SOUND

Olivier Mauvezin, Nicolas Moreau, Stéphane Thiébaut, Barbara

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Vincent Mathias, Au Revoir Là-Haut

BEST NEWCOMER, MALE

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, BPM