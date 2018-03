Hollywood sent its support to the tens of thousands of student marchers protesting gun violence today as the National School Walkout continues. “The young people of this generation give me so much hope,” tweeted Captain America‘s Chris Evans, while Scandal‘s Kerry Washington sent a simple, “Dear Students, I stand with you. I support you.”

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg even joined some of the marchers in New York City. Here is a sampling of the tweets. Check back here for updates…

The young people of this generation give me so much hope. Are u listening @GOP? Time for gun laws to change. And for you 2A-ers, relax, no one is saying you cant own a gun, your right to ‘bear arms shall not be infringed’. Just looking for common sense reform! #NationalWalkoutDay https://t.co/jB7NCb0MJj — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 14, 2018

Dear Students,

I stand with you. I support you. #NationalWalkoutDay — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 14, 2018

.@WhoopiGoldberg joined students on the streets in New York City who were taking part in #NationalWalkoutDay along with thousands across the country to rally for change in gun laws. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/USTIPRLluS — The View (@TheView) March 14, 2018

These kids are the country’s trusted correspondents. They are the Walter Cronkites of this story. They are the ones telling us, as he did, “the way it is.” https://t.co/55yjYJZnYY — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) March 14, 2018

So inspired by students across the country participating in #NationalWalkoutDay

I want to be like them when I grow up. https://t.co/1FqDIGLxr3 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) March 14, 2018

Proud of all of you! Never give up! You are THE change! So amazing to see young people take back their power and USE it! #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/nuUDdqkpkD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 14, 2018

If more guns make us safer, why aren't we safe? #NationalWalkoutDay — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 14, 2018

Any students who are harassed or attacked for walking out, get it on video.

#NationalWalkoutDay #neveragain https://t.co/C72DjSFkEC — Paul Guyot (@Fizzhogg) March 14, 2018