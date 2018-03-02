Cedric the Entertainer (The Soul Man) is set to co-star in and executive produce Welcome to the Neighborhood (fka Here Comes the Neighborhood), CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Jim Reynolds and directed by James Burrows, Welcome to the Neighborhood centers on the nicest guy in the Midwest, who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Cedric will play Calvin. A strong and proud man, Calvin lives next door to new neighbors, the Johnson family, who he regards with disdain and as a pack of interlopers. A natural contrarian, acerbic, even downright misanthropic, Calvin thinks these people will upset the delicate balance that has existed in his neighborhood “forever” — (actually more like 30 years).

Reynolds executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Kapital-based producer Wendi Trilling via her TrillTV and Cedric and Eric Rhone of A Bird And A Bear Entertainment.

Earlier this season, Kapital developed multi-camera workplace comedy Ladder 54 as a starring vehicle for Cedric, one of multiple scripts CBS commissioned for the comedian under a development deal with him.

Cedric next co-stars on the TBS comedy series The Last O.G. opposite Tracy Morgan. (The CBS comedy has him in first position.) On the big screen, Cedric will be seen in First Reformed opposite Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried. Cedric the Entertainer and A Bird And A Bear are repped by CAA, Visions Management, and attorneys Gordon Bobb and Nina Shaw.