Armed with launch of Survivor: Ghost Island, CBS scuttled NBC’s 20-night demo winning streak that included 18 consecutive nights of Winter Olympics and the two nights that followed.

CBS’s Survivor: Ghost Island launch topped Wednesday primetime in viewers and key demos, winning its 2-hour block in viewers by 45% over closest competitor, by 42% in the demo. Ghost Island’s opener improved over last year’s Survivor spring debut by 6% in total viewers, coming in flat in the demo.

S:GI (1.7, 8.14M) topped every half hour in both metrics from 8-10 PM, starting at 8 with its strongest stats (1.9, 8.769M), and sliding each half hour thereafter. In its final half hour, at 9:30 PM, the long-running competition series (1.5, 7.45M) shared the demo lead with Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.5, 6.03M), which self-started off its X-Files (0.8, 3.24M) lead-in.

But, at 10 PM, CBS’s SEAL Team copped a season low (0.8, 4.99M) in the demo, to finish second in the hour. NBC’s Chicago P.D. dominated the hour, returning from its Winter Games break on par with its most recent original. It was the night’s only scripted program to hang on to all of its previous original’s demo ratings.

ABC slipped across Wednesday night, including series lows for 9 PM’s Modern Family (1.3, 4.92M) and 10 PM’s Designated Survivor (0.6, 3.73M)

Leading up to Chi P.D, The Blacklist (0.9, 5.67M) and Law & Order: SVU (1.1, 5.56M) both dipped in return to schedule.

Survivor’s spring starter fueled CBS (1.4, 7.09M) primetime win in both metrics; NBC (1.1, 5.77M) came in second, followed by Fox (1.2, 4.578M), ABC (1.0, 4.33M) and repeat-airing CW’s (0.2, 767K).