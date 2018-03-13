CBS Interactive and The Late Late Show With James Corden have posted the first episode of the new Snapchat show, James Corden’s Next James Corden, on the social media platform. (See trailer below.)

Produced exclusively for Snapchat, new episodes of the six-episode series will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET on Snapchat’s Discover page. Previously aired episodes will be available using Snapchat’s search feature.

Next takes Corden from late night to the world of a fictional reality competition show to find a young up-and-comer to be his Late Late Show successor. While Corden has no immediate plans to surrender his host chair, the conceit is that someday he’ll have to hand over the reins to a new host, and he wants ample time to select and groom a worthy successor.

Along with Corden, the show features actor Haley Joel Osment and singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter as celebrity guest judges. The series also will include familiar faces from The Late Late Show, including band leader Reggie Watts. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are executive producers of the series, from CBS Interactive in partnership with Fulwell 73, and in association with CBS Productions.

CBS is among many traditional TV programmers and digital publishers experimenting with Snapchat, given its potency among younger viewers. Some networks, including CNN and Comedy Central, have recently tapped the brakes on their Snapchat efforts, while others, including Discovery and ESPN, remain fully committed.

Here’s a trailer for the show, which is shot in portrait mode to suit Snapchat’s smartphone-optimized platform.