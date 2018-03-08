Cartoon Network announced its largest slate of content ever from a group it called “a new wave of creators telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today’s kids.”

The Turner kids network said new series rolled out in the upfront season include Owen Dennis’ adventure series Infinity Train and Diego Molano’s Latin American supernatural comedy Victor and Valentino.

Those new shows will be join Apple & Onion from George Gendi, which just premiered; Craig of The Creek by Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, an upcoming premiere; and Julia Pott’s Summer Camp Island, which will debut this summer. Another recent premiere is Unkitty! The Warner Bros. Animation show is based on the character from The LEGO Movie.

From left: Ben Levin, George Gendi, Matt Burnett, Julia Pott, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Owen Dennis, Christina Miller, Rob Sorcher, Diego Molano and Daniel Chong

Mainstays like Adventure Time, Ben 10 and Powerpuff Girls (which is marking 20 years on the air) will also return with new episodes.

And the network also said it is adding more than 30 new games and apps to its mobile and web portfolio, which has more than 200 million worldwide downloads and now includes a series of podcasts, VR and AR experiences.

“It has always been in our DNA to embrace kids for who they are and build relatable worlds, stories and characters for them,” said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang. “This moment is especially exciting because this new wave of talent naturally brings depth and interactivity to their storytelling. It is a perfect match for our audience!”

“Cartoon Network continues to see growth in time spent on video and gaming platforms as kids are enjoying our content across a vast array of environments,” said Donna Speciale, president of Turner Ad Sales. “The best way for brands to reach and engage our fans is through a total audience approach that captures all of these relevant spaces.”

The 2018-2019 programming, mobile and gaming lineup includes:

NEW SERIES

Apple & Onion – Apple and Onion, the eponymous characters of Cartoon Network’s newest buddy comedy created by George Gendi, made their debut in a limited run last month. The show stems from Cartoon Network’s global Artists Program and introduces best friends Apple and Onion who have decided to leave their hometowns to experience big city living. New episodes air back-to-back every Friday through the end of March.

Apple and Onion, the eponymous characters of Cartoon Network’s newest buddy comedy created by George Gendi, made their debut in a limited run last month. The show stems from Cartoon Network’s global Artists Program and introduces best friends Apple and Onion who have decided to leave their hometowns to experience big city living. New episodes air back-to-back every Friday through the end of March. Craig of the Creek – Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play. An episode is available on the CN App and VOD now, with new episodes debuting on linear on Friday, March 30.

– Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play. An episode is available on the CN App and VOD now, with new episodes debuting on linear on Friday, March 30. Infinity Train – With a groundswell of fan support of the original short created through the Artist Program, this mystery adventure created by Owen Dennis follows a precocious young girl named Tulip who finds herself on a train full of infinite worlds and tries to find her way home. Infinity Train will debut in 2019.

– With a groundswell of fan support of the original short created through the Artist Program, this mystery adventure created by Owen Dennis follows a precocious young girl named Tulip who finds herself on a train full of infinite worlds and tries to find her way home. Infinity Train will debut in 2019. Summer Camp Island – Based on an original Cartoon Network short created by Julia Pott, Summer Camp Island will unfold the mysteries that Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog encounter at a magical summer camp. Having completed a festival run that included Sundance, the series will premiere this summer.

– Based on an original Cartoon Network short created by Julia Pott, Summer Camp Island will unfold the mysteries that Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog encounter at a magical summer camp. Having completed a festival run that included Sundance, the series will premiere this summer. Victor and Valentino – Created by Diego Molano, this supernatural adventure comedy follows two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre, a small and mysterious town, where the myths and legends of Latin American folklore come to life. Victor and Valentino can be seen later this year.

RETURNING SERIES

Adventure Time – Cartoon Network and Mojang expand their partnership with an original Minecraft episode expected to premiere this summer. In the episode titled “Diamonds and Lemons,” while Finn and his friends unite to dig for treasure and fight off enemies, they experience setbacks and creative triumphs in a fantastic new vision of Ooo. Four additional new episodes return back-to-back on Sunday, March 18.

– Cartoon Network and Mojang expand their partnership with an original Minecraft episode expected to premiere this summer. In the episode titled “Diamonds and Lemons,” while Finn and his friends unite to dig for treasure and fight off enemies, they experience setbacks and creative triumphs in a fantastic new vision of Ooo. Four additional new episodes return back-to-back on Sunday, March 18. Ben 10 – Greenlit for a third season, Ben, cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max are ready for action. New episodes from the current season, including a half-hour special will introduce the newest alien trying to invade Ben’s world – Shock Rock, who is looking to conquer the world and drain the planet of energy and resources.

Greenlit for a third season, Ben, cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max are ready for action. New episodes from the current season, including a half-hour special will introduce the newest alien trying to invade Ben’s world – Shock Rock, who is looking to conquer the world and drain the planet of energy and resources. OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes – With a console video game and a season two greenlight in hand, K.O. is leveling up with new adventures, threats and villains.

– With a console video game and a season two greenlight in hand, K.O. is leveling up with new adventures, threats and villains. Steven Universe – The three-time Emmy-nominated and two-time GLAAD-nominated series returns this year with three all-new, action-packed story arcs. Steven and the Crystal Gems face new internal and external battles. The first arc premieres this April.

The three-time Emmy-nominated and two-time GLAAD-nominated series returns this year with three all-new, action-packed story arcs. Steven and the Crystal Gems face new internal and external battles. The first arc premieres this April. The Amazing World of Gumball – Season six of this BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning series from Cartoon Network Studios EMEA brings a new Halloween special, as well as an episode filled with music and dance. The season will continue the warm-hearted adventures with the energetic and fearless blue cat—Gumball—and his idiosyncratic family, the Wattersons.

Season six of this BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning series from Cartoon Network Studios EMEA brings a new Halloween special, as well as an episode filled with music and dance. The season will continue the warm-hearted adventures with the energetic and fearless blue cat—Gumball—and his idiosyncratic family, the Wattersons. The Powerpuff Girls – As the original harbingers of girl power, the iconic brand has been an inspiration to generations of girls and young women since its initial launch in November 1998. Twenty years later, the anniversary celebration begins with a global rollout of new episodes, events and products that will continue into 2019. Fourth sister Bliss will also return later this year in a new episode.

– As the original harbingers of girl power, the iconic brand has been an inspiration to generations of girls and young women since its initial launch in November 1998. Twenty years later, the anniversary celebration begins with a global rollout of new episodes, events and products that will continue into 2019. Fourth sister Bliss will also return later this year in a new episode. Teen Titans Go! – Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg may be heading to the movies for their big theatrical debut on July 27, but they will also be back for all-new episodes on Cartoon Network. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, season five of the Emmy-nominated superhero comedy is expected to premiere this June.

Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg may be heading to the movies for their big theatrical debut on July 27, but they will also be back for all-new episodes on Cartoon Network. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, season five of the Emmy-nominated superhero comedy is expected to premiere this June. Unikitty! – Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the character from The LEGO Movie, this sparkle-filled series will continue to debut new episodes on Cartoon Network.

– Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the character from The LEGO Movie, this sparkle-filled series will continue to debut new episodes on Cartoon Network. We Bare Bears – Greenlit for a fourth season, the BAFTA and Annie Award-winning series created by Daniel Chong returns for ambitious adventures and more adorable baby bears. Set to debut later this year, the three bear brothers will have their funniest escapes yet in all-new episodes that will include holiday specials, a half-hour Halloween episode full of scary stories and a wedding where the bears come to the rescue as the best man.

New episodes of additional Cartoon Network favorites Mighty Magiswords and Clarence will also roll out through the year.

DIGITAL EXPERIENCES

Cartoon Network will offer fans digital experiences across mobile, web and streaming platforms to engage with the worlds of Adventure Time, Ben 10, OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Steven Universe, and We Bare Bears, among other properties to be announced.