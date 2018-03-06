Former Netflix executive Carol Turner has joined Skydance Television as EVP Television Physical Production. Starting immediately, she will oversee all physical production for comedies, dramas, limited series and miniseries for the TV studio including production finance and post-production.

Turner is replacing Jake Ross, who has returned to his TV producing roots, the company said. He joined Skydance from Sony Pictures TV in May 2014.

“Carol is well known and respected in the TV industry as a true architect in terms of show-building and team-building, and we are thrilled to welcome her into the leadership team at Skydance,” said Skydance Media President & COO, Jesse Sisgold and Skydance Television President Marcy Ross. “We have a very ambitious and diverse TV slate and we cannot imagine a better person to partner with in order to build on our continued success.”

Skydance Television

Turner, who will report to Sisgold and Ross, has been working in TV and film production since 1995. Prior to joining Skydance, Turner served as the first Director of Production for International Originals at Netflix, where she oversaw such projects as Dark, Ingobernable, 3% and Sacred Games. Before Netflix, Turner served as SVP Production at BBC Worldwide Production, overseeing series including Starz’s Da Vinci’s Demons and HBO’s Getting On.

Skydance TV’s slate includes Netflix series Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon, Amazon’s upcoming Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Audience Network’s Condor and AMC’s Dietland.

“It’s an incredible time to be joining Skydance Television and to have the opportunity to create such groundbreaking television,” Turner said.