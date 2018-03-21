EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Carly Stone, whose feature directorial debut The New Romantic just premiered in competition at SXSW and won her the Best First Feature jury award, has signed with ICM Partners and Good Fear Management. ICM is also handling sales on the coming-of-age pic.

Stone, who graduated from AFI, also writes for the CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience, which earlier this month won Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The New Romantic stars The End of the F***ing World standout Jessica Barden as Blake, who in order to escape her looming post-college graduation fate that includes student debt and zero romantic prospects becomes a sugar baby, documenting the adventure in hopes of winning a journalism award and the cash that comes with it. It sets her on a quest to figure out whether society is right to judge such women, and whether her own self-worth comes with a price. Hayley Law and Camila Mendes co-star. (Check out a clip here.)

Stone continues to be repped by Integral Artists in Toronto and Jackoway Tyerman.