The Cannes Intl. Series Festival has unveiled an ambitious inaugural Competition lineup including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh, Here on Earth, co-created by Gael García Bernal, and The Hunter, a new Italian Mafia drama sold by Gomorrah co-producers Beta Film.
SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL LINEUP
Canneseries will take place between April 4-11 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals alongside the MIPTV market. The majority of the lineup will be world premieres.
Among the Competition will be Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh as a security agent hunting for an assassin (Jodie Comer). The series, based on a book series by Luke Jennings, was made for BBC America and is being sold by Sid Gentle Films and Endeavor Content. Italian crime series The Hunter centers on Italy’s Mafia wars of the 1990s and the battle between Cosa Nostra and the Italian state.
Here on Earth, co-created by García Bernal, will chart the brutal actions and corruption of one of Mexico’s most notorious families. The series was produced for Fox Networks Group Latin America and is being distributed by Fox Networks Group Content Distribution. Meanwhile, Omri Givon’s (Hostages) When Heroes Fly is a 10-part thriller following four Israeli special forces vets on a mission to track down a missing girl in Colombia. Keshet International handles sales.
High-profile series set for Out Of Competition slots include the third season of hit period drama Versailles, which will open the festival, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair, starring Patrick Dempsey (Bridget Jones’ Baby) as a literary icon who finds himself indicted in the murder case of a young girl, and Harlan Coben’s Safe with Michael C. Hall, which will close the festival.
Writer and showrunner Coben will preside over the jury comprising German actress Paula Beer, screenwriter-director Audrey Fouché, actress Melisa Sözen, composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer and The Wire star Michael Kenneth Williams. There will be awards for Best Music, Best Screenplay, Special Performance Prize, Best Performance and Best Series. Also presented at the awards ceremony by the Canneseries Digital Jury will be the award for Best Digital Series to one of ten short form web series.
The anticipated event is the brainchild of Cannes Mayor David Lisnard. It is open to public and organized by an independent association presided over by former French politician Fleur Pellerin.
Full lineup:
AQUÍ EN LA TIERRA (Mexico)
Creator: Gael García Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas, Jorge Dorantes
Cast: Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Alfonso Dosal, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ariadna Gil, Paulina Dávila, Yoshira Escárrega, Gael García Bernal, Luis Gnecco
Network: Fox Premium App & Tv
Production: Fox Networks Group Latin America / La Corriente del Golfo
Distribution: Fox Networks Group Latin America
CACCIATORE – THE HUNTER / Il Cacciatore (Italy)
Creators: Marcello Izzo, Silvia Ebreul, Alfonso Sabella
Cast: Francesco Montanari, Miriam Dalmazio, David Coco, Roberta Caronia, Paolo Briguglia
Network: Rai 2
Production: Cross Productions / Beta Film / Rai Fiction
Distribution: Beta Film
FÉLIX (Spain)
Creator: Cesc Gay
Cast: Leonardo Sbaraglia, Pere Arquillué, Ginés García Millán, Mi Hoa Lee Network: Movistar+
Production: Movistar+
Distribution: ITV Global Entertainment
KILLING EVE (USA)
Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Cast: Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Comer, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell Network: BBC America
Production: Sid Gentle Films
Distribution: Endeavor Content
MIGUEL (Israel)
Creator: Tom Salama, Daphna Levin
Cast: Ran Danker, Aviv Karmi, Raul Mendez, Omer Ben David, Miguelito Sojuel Network: Hot
Production: Movie Plus Productions
Distribution: Movie Plus Productions
MOTHER (South Korea)
Creator: PARK Jee-Young
Cast: LEE Bo-Young, HEO Yool, LEE Hye-Young, NAM Gi-Ae, GO Sung-Hee Network: tvN
Production: Studio Dragon Corporation
Distribution: Studio Dragon Corporation
STATE OF HAPPINESS / Lykkeland (Norway)
Screenwriter: Mette M Bølstad based on an idea by Synnøve Hørsdal and a concept by Siv Rajendram Eliassen
Cast: Anne Regine Ellingsaeter, Bart Edwards, Amund Harboe, Malene Wadel
Network: NRK1
Production: Maipo Film
Distribution: DR Sales
THE TYPIST / Die Protokollantin (Germany)
Written by: Nina Grosse
Cast: Iris Berben, Peter Kurth, Moritz Bleibtreu, Katharina Schlothauer, Timur Isik Network: ZDF
Production: Moovie
Distribution: Beta Film
UNDERCOVER (Belgium) Creator: Nico Moolenaar Cast: Tom Waes, Anna Drijver Network: Eén
Production: De Mensen
Distribution: Federation Entertainment
WHEN HEROES FLY (Israel)
Creator: Omri Givon
Cast: Tomer Kapon, Michael Aloni, Moshe Ashkenzi, Nadav Neits, Ninet Tayeb Network: Keshet Broadcasting
Production: Spiro Films
Distribution: Keshet International
OUT OF COMPETITION
VERSAILLES, Season 3 – Opening Series of the Festival
Creator: Simon Mirren, David Wolstencroft
Cast: George Blagden, Alexander Vlahos, Elisa Lasowski, Catherine Walker Network: Canal +
Distribution: Newen
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE HARRY QUEBERT AFFAIR – Official Competition Opening Series
Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Kristine Frøseth, Ben Schnetzer
Network: TF1 (France), Epix (US) Distribution: MGM Television
SAFE – Closing Series of the Festival
Creator: Harlan Coben
Cast: Michael C. Hall, Audrey Fleurot, Amanda Abbington Network: C8 (France), Netflix (Worldwide except France)
Distribution: StudioCanal