The Cannes Intl. Series Festival has unveiled an ambitious inaugural Competition lineup including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh, Here on Earth, co-created by Gael García Bernal, and The Hunter, a new Italian Mafia drama sold by Gomorrah co-producers Beta Film.

Canneseries will take place between April 4-11 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals alongside the MIPTV market. The majority of the lineup will be world premieres.

Among the Competition will be Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh as a security agent hunting for an assassin (Jodie Comer). The series, based on a book series by Luke Jennings, was made for BBC America and is being sold by Sid Gentle Films and Endeavor Content. Italian crime series The Hunter centers on Italy’s Mafia wars of the 1990s and the battle between Cosa Nostra and the Italian state.

Here on Earth, co-created by García Bernal, will chart the brutal actions and corruption of one of Mexico’s most notorious families. The series was produced for Fox Networks Group Latin America and is being distributed by Fox Networks Group Content Distribution. Meanwhile, Omri Givon’s (Hostages) When Heroes Fly is a 10-part thriller following four Israeli special forces vets on a mission to track down a missing girl in Colombia. Keshet International handles sales.

High-profile series set for Out Of Competition slots include the third season of hit period drama Versailles, which will open the festival, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair, starring Patrick Dempsey (Bridget Jones’ Baby) as a literary icon who finds himself indicted in the murder case of a young girl, and Harlan Coben’s Safe with Michael C. Hall, which will close the festival.

Writer and showrunner Coben will preside over the jury comprising German actress Paula Beer, screenwriter-director Audrey Fouché, actress Melisa Sözen, composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer and The Wire star Michael Kenneth Williams. There will be awards for Best Music, Best Screenplay, Special Performance Prize, Best Performance and Best Series. Also presented at the awards ceremony by the Canneseries Digital Jury will be the award for Best Digital Series to one of ten short form web series.

The anticipated event is the brainchild of Cannes Mayor David Lisnard. It is open to public and organized by an independent association presided over by former French politician Fleur Pellerin.

Full lineup:

AQUÍ EN LA TIERRA (Mexico)

Creator: Gael García Bernal, Kyzza Terrazas, Jorge Dorantes

Cast: Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Alfonso Dosal, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Ariadna Gil, Paulina Dávila, Yoshira Escárrega, Gael García Bernal, Luis Gnecco

Network: Fox Premium App & Tv

Production: Fox Networks Group Latin America / La Corriente del Golfo

Distribution: Fox Networks Group Latin America CACCIATORE – THE HUNTER / Il Cacciatore (Italy)

Creators: Marcello Izzo, Silvia Ebreul, Alfonso Sabella

Cast: Francesco Montanari, Miriam Dalmazio, David Coco, Roberta Caronia, Paolo Briguglia

Network: Rai 2

Production: Cross Productions / Beta Film / Rai Fiction

Distribution: Beta Film

FÉLIX (Spain)

Creator: Cesc Gay

Cast: Leonardo Sbaraglia, Pere Arquillué, Ginés García Millán, Mi Hoa Lee Network: Movistar+

Production: Movistar+

Distribution: ITV Global Entertainment KILLING EVE (USA)

Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Cast: Sandra Oh, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Comer, Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell Network: BBC America

Production: Sid Gentle Films

Distribution: Endeavor Content MIGUEL (Israel)

Creator: Tom Salama, Daphna Levin

Cast: Ran Danker, Aviv Karmi, Raul Mendez, Omer Ben David, Miguelito Sojuel Network: Hot

Production: Movie Plus Productions

Distribution: Movie Plus Productions MOTHER (South Korea)

Creator: PARK Jee-Young

Cast: LEE Bo-Young, HEO Yool, LEE Hye-Young, NAM Gi-Ae, GO Sung-Hee Network: tvN

Production: Studio Dragon Corporation

Distribution: Studio Dragon Corporation STATE OF HAPPINESS / Lykkeland (Norway)

Screenwriter: Mette M Bølstad based on an idea by Synnøve Hørsdal and a concept by Siv Rajendram Eliassen

Cast: Anne Regine Ellingsaeter, Bart Edwards, Amund Harboe, Malene Wadel

Network: NRK1

Production: Maipo Film

Distribution: DR Sales THE TYPIST / Die Protokollantin (Germany)

Written by: Nina Grosse

Cast: Iris Berben, Peter Kurth, Moritz Bleibtreu, Katharina Schlothauer, Timur Isik Network: ZDF

Production: Moovie

Distribution: Beta Film UNDERCOVER (Belgium) Creator: Nico Moolenaar Cast: Tom Waes, Anna Drijver Network: Eén

Production: De Mensen

Distribution: Federation Entertainment