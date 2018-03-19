Juliette Lewis is set as a series regular opposite Jennifer Garner and David Tennant in HBO’s new half-hour comedy series Camping. Based on the British series created by Julia Davis, the project hails from the Girls duo of creator/executive producer Lena Dunham and executive producer Jenni Konner. Production begins this spring in Los Angeles.

Co-written by Dunham and Konner, who also showrun, Camping centers on Walt (Tennant), whose 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.

Lewis will play Jandice, a woman of many talents. She’s a DJ of sick beats, a reiki healer and a certified public accountant. Her life may seem ideal — bouncing from man to man to woman to man — but the reality is far less ideal.

In addition to Garner and Tennant, Lewis joins previously cast series regulars Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman, and Bridget Everett who is recurring.

Lewis received an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for her role in Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear and an Emmy nomination for HBO movie Hysterical Blindness. She most recently wrapped the Blumhouse feature MA directed by Tate Taylor and opposite Octavia Spencer. Lewis is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.