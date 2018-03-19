Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto (Independence Day: Resurgence) and Brett Gelman (Love) have signed on as series regulars, and Bridget Everett will recur opposite Jennifer Garner and David Tennant in HBO’s new half-hour comedy series Camping. Based on the British series created by Julia Davis, the project hails from the Girls duo of creator/executive producer Lena Dunham and executive producer Jenni Konner. Production begins this spring in Los Angeles.

Co-written by Dunham and Konner, who also showrun, Camping centers on Walt (Tennant), whose 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.

Bravo will play Nina-Joy, the friend you go to for everything: best massage, best jeans, best oatmeal. But her tension with Kathryn over a breach of confidence threatens to topple the weekend and put tooth marks in her marriage to the husband (Gelman) she adores almost as much as she likes a nice clog boot.

Del Puerto will portray Miguel, who is smack dab in the middle of a midlife crisis, recently separated. He is now expressing his instability through Topshop clothing and very strange life choices.

Gelman will play George, who is loyal, goofy and infinitely game. He’s as obsessed with his best friend Walt as he is with his wife, Nina-Joy, but just under the surface of this affable boom operator simmers some barely repressed rage that can stop any singalong.

Everett will recur as Harry, the tough-talking, nature-loving queen of the campsite, she came out as a lesbian at age 3. Her passion for her wife Nan is only beaten by her passion for all other women and an assortment of guns.

They join previously cast Garner and David Tennant.

Dunham and Conner executive produce via their A Casual Romance banner with Davis for Hush Ho; Christine Langan for Baby Cow Productions, which is behind the original series, Tom Lassally for 3 Arts Entertainment; and Ilene S. Landress.

Known as a writer and director, Bravo directed and co-wrote with Gelman feature Lemon which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. She also helmed the “Juneteenth” episode of Donald Glover’s hit FX series Atlanta, as well as episodes of HBO’s Divorce, Here and Now, Netflix’s Love and Dear White People, and also guest-starred as Lorna in an episode of Love. She’s repped by UTA.

Gelman recurs on Netflix’s Stranger Things and also can be seen as the brother-in-law on Amazon’s Fleabag. Other recent projects include his return as Dr. Greg on the new season of Judd Apatow’s Love, and the release of his third comedy special for Adult Swim, Brett Gelman’s Dinner in America. He’s repped by ICM Partners.

Del Puerto was most recently seen in features Independence Day: Resurgence, Ride Along 2 and CHIPS. He’s also known for his recurring role on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and a memorable guest spot in the Season 2 premiere of Pamela Adlon’s Better Things. Del Puerto is repped by AKA Talent Agency, Main Title Entertainment and Meyer & Downs.

Everett’s credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Lady Dynamite, Two Broke Girls, Sex and the City, Trainwreck, Girls and off-Broadway hit Rock Bottom. She most recently had leading roles in features Patti Cake$ and Fun Mom Dinner. Her praised new TV show Love You More recently debuted on Amazon. She’s repped by WME.