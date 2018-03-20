Ione Skye has been cast as a series regular opposite Jennifer Garner and David Tennant in HBO’s new half-hour comedy series Camping. Based on the British series created by Julia Davis, the project hails from the Girls duo of creator/executive producer Lena Dunham and executive producer Jenni Konner. Production begins this spring in Los Angeles.

Co-written by Dunham and Konner, who also showrun, Camping centers on Walt (Tennant), whose 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature — at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier-than-thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.

Skye will play Carleen. She has spent her life in the shadows — as a sister, as a hospice worker and as an unsuccessful equestrian — and it has left her meek, terrified and relying on her own strange passions (crocheting with polyester yarn) to get her through the lonely days.

Skye’s film credits include a starring role in Cameron Crowe-directed Say Anything opposite John Cusack and a supporting role in David Finch’s Zodiac. On the TV side, Skye has appeared in ABC’s Private Practice, MTV’s Awkward, Fox’s Arrested Development and most recently Netflix’s Arrested Development in a reprisal of her role as Mrs. Veal. Skye is repped by Buchwald and Oren Segal at Management Production Entertainment.

