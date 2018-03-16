David Tennant has been tapped to star opposite Jennifer Garner in HBO’s new half-hour comedy series Camping. Based on the British series created by Julia Davis, the project hails from the Girls duo of creator/executive producer Lena Dunham and executive producer Jenni Konner. Production begins this spring in Los Angeles.

Co-written by Dunham and Konner, who also showrun, Camping centers on Walt (Tennant), whose 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.

Tennant’s Walt is an obedient husband and a loving father, the reliable lynch pin of his male social group, but below that reality lurks a subtle but growing discontent about what he’s just signed up for.

Dunham and Conner executive produce via their A Casual Romance banner with Davis for Hush Ho; Christine Langan for Baby Cow Productions, which is behind the original series, Tom Lassally for 3 Arts Entertainment; and Ilene S. Landress.

Doctor Who alum Tennant can be seen in the upcoming six-hour Amazon Studios’ series Good Omens based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book and was recently seen as Kilgrave on Netflix’s Jessica Jones. Tennant also appeared in Daisy Aitkens’ feature You, Me and Him and most recently voiced Angus in Oscar-nominated Ferdinand. He’s repped by UTA in the U.S. and Independent Talent in the UK.