Paramount Pictures has hired 20th Century Fox’s UK theatrical chief Cameron Saunders to run its European operation. Saunders, who was most recently Managing Director of UK Theatrical for 20th Century Fox, becomes Executive Vice President, EMEA at the Viacom-owned studio and will oversee distribution and marketing of all theatrical releases for Paramount across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Reporting to Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution and Mary Daily, President of International Theatrical Marketing, Saunders will start on July 2 and will be based in the studio’s London office.

During his nine year stint at Fox, he was responsible for the studio’s slate across the UK and over the last five years delivered more than £1B (US$1.4B) at the box office from films such as Deadpool, Kingsman, The Greatest Showman, Logan, The Boss Baby, War for The Planet of the Apes and The Revenant. He joined Fox from British broadcaster Channel 4, where he oversaw marketing for Film 4 and a number of its digital stations.

“We are delighted to welcome Cameron to the Paramount family in this new role,” said Viane and Daily. “He’s a smart and seasoned executive and will be an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to build our EMEA operations.”

Saunders added, “I’m thrilled about joining Paramount Pictures at such an exciting time, and better connecting the ever-expanding slate with audiences throughout the EMEA region.”