UPDATED with video and quotes: This is the fourth Academy Award nomination for James Ivory and his first win, landing the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for Call Me By Your Name. He also is the oldest overall Oscar winner in Academy Award history. He was previously nominated in the directing category for The Remains of The Day (1993), Howards End (1992) and A Room With A View (1986).

In accepting the award, Ivory thanked his producing partner of more than 50 years, Ismail Merchant, and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala.

Backstage, Ivory spoke of being the oldest to win an Academy Award. “90 years for anything that you do would be extraordinary, but to win the Oscar at that age seems like a…hiccup in nature…but it feels great.”

The Sony Classics film, by Italian Luca Guadagnino from a script by Ivory and based on the novel by Andrè Aciman, stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet as an unlikely duo who fall in love in the summer in 1983 in northern Italy.

When asked about his draw to the project backstage, Ivory said the book “had a good amount of personal relevance for me” and described adapting the story of young love as “a rejuvenating experience.”

The Oscar win follows WGA, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice and USC Scripter wins for Call Me By Your Name and Ivory.

In addition to adapted screenplay, Call Me By Your Name received three other Oscar nominations for best picture, best actor for Timothee Chalamet and original song “Mystery of Love.”

Other nominees in the category were The Disaster Artist, screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Logan, screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; story by James Mangold; Molly’s Game, written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin and Mudbound, screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees.