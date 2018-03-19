Ving Rhames has been tapped to co-star opposite Sarah Drew and Michelle Hurd in CBS’ drama pilot Cagney & Lacey, a reboot of the iconic 1980s police procedural.

Written by Bridget Carpenter and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez, the new Cagney & Lacey will follow the two female police detectives, Cagney (Drew) and Lacey (Hurd), and friends who keep the streets of Los Angeles safe.

Rhames will play Police Capt. Stark, the LAPD Homicide Coordinator who is unflappable and a leader who inspires loyalty in everyone around him.

Carpenter executive produces the CBS pilot with Rodriguez. CBS TV Studios is co-producing with MGM Television.

Rhames, a Golden Globe winner for Don King: Only in America, has appeared alongside Tom Cruise in every film from the Mission: Impossible franchise. On TV, he headlined a 2005 reboot of a classic CBS crime drama series Kojak for USA Network. Rhames is repped by Kramer Management.

