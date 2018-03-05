Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios celebrated the Academy Awards last night at their Second Annual Oscar Gala. The event filled with star-studded fun, but more importantly, it raised more than $1.5 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The event took place Sunday night at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and surpassed the $1 million raised last year.

“We are so proud to be raising money and giving back to those who need our help the most,” said Allen. “We can’t do enough for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

Jamie Foxx and Katy Perry took the stage and performed while numerous celebrities were in attendance including Louie Anderson, Aaron Sorkin, Jessica Szohr, Tom Arnold, Quincy Jones, Caroline Rhea, Jon Lovitz, Paris Hilton, Aaron Paul, Tommy Davidson, Matthew Modine, and others. The event is the first of what will become an annual gala on Oscars night.