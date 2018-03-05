EXCLUSIVE: Gerard McMurray, who made his feature directorial debut with the Netflix hazing drama, Burning Sands, which he also co-wrote, has joined WME’s talent roaster. Previously at CAA, McMurray was tapped to helm the fourth installment in The Purge franchise from Universal, Blumhouse Productions and Platinum Dunes.

Titled The First Purge, the next chapter will focus on the events that lead up to the inaugural Purge event where, for a 12-hour period, all crime is legal. McMurray is currently in post-production on the prequel, which is set for a wide release July 4.

In addition, McMurray served as an associate producer for former classmate and Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler’s Sundance award-winning film, Fruitvale Station. He continues to be repped by Principato Young Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.