Bruce Springsteen will stick around Broadway longer than expected: The Boss has extended his one-man show until December 15. The announcement, made today, means Springsteen will perform an additional 81 shows between July 10 and December 15.

With today’s news, the wildly popular Springsteen on Broadway will have extended its run three times. The show at the Walter Kerr Theatre began previews last October and was originally planned for an eight-week run.

Tickets for the newly announced performances will go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11am ET via Ticketmaster Verified Fan.