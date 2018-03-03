Fox updated its program listings today, unveiling a March 18 return for comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine in a new (old) time slot, Sunday, 8:30 PM. The cop comedy will replace in the post-The Simpsons time period freshman comedy Ghosted, whose most recent original was broadcast Jan. 7.

Ghosted has aired 9 episodes of its 16-episode first season. The remaining 7, including the Back 6 overseen by new showrunner Paul Lieberstein, will return later in the season.

Fox

For the past two years, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been on Tuesday, airing in different time slots, 8 PM, 8:30 PM, 9 PM and most recently 9:30 PM this past fall. (It was succeeded by The Mick, which slid from 9 PM to 9:30 PM to make room for new comedy series LA to Vegas.) Brooklyn Nine-Nine previously aired in the Sunday 8:30 PM period in Season 2 and during the first half of its third season.

Now in Season 5, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will pick up from its winter finale, where Rosa came out as bi-sexual, and continue with Captain Holt’s will he or won’t he become Police Commissioner arc – all culminating in the final episode of the season of Jake and Amy’s wedding. Confirmed guest star in upcoming episodes include Sterling K. Brown and Gina Rodriguez.

Brooklyn and co-creator Dan Goor confirmed its return on social media: