Former Drop Dead Diva star Brooke Elliott has booked a series-regular role in ABC’s untitled single-camera comedy pilot from My Name Is Earl executive producer Bobby Bowman, Condé Nast Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment and ABC Studios.

Written by Bowman, the Untitled Bobby Bowman Project is inspired by Bowman’s childhood growing up with a father with mental illness. The uplifting comedy features a dysfunctional family that perseveres despite their differences and finds happiness in unexpected places.

ABC

Elliott will play Keri-Ann, the mom of this amazing family. If she was a super-low-key, boring, ordinary person, it might help to balance out her husband, Buzz. Instead, she’s the furthest thing from boring. She has a bit of diva in her and sometimes has a bit of wine in her, too. After working two jobs to support her husband as he worked on numerous Ph.D.s, she’s finally getting a chance to devote time to her own career. A designer “who likes elegance,” she grew up a farm girl but now dresses very chicly. She’s madly in love with Buzz — and has been ever since they met in high school. She’s stood by him through thick and thin, and she expects her kids to do the same.

Bowman executive produces with Condé Nast’s Dawn Ostroff and Jon Koa and 3 Arts’ Greg Walter.

Elliott starred as Jane Bingum on all six seasons of Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva. Her feature credits include What Women Want. Elliott is repped by Innovative Artists.

