Bronson Pinchot (Perfect Strangers) has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Kiernan Shipka in Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Untitled Sabrina Project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Pinchot will play George Hawthorne, Baxter High’s villainous, Puritanical principal. He is a constant thorn in Sabrina’s (Shipka) side, always trying to thwart our heroine and her friends’ escapades.

Pinchot, best known for his role as Balki Bartokomous in ABC’s hit comedy series Perfect Strangers, has starred in the Beverly Hills Cop movies, True Romance, Risky Business and The First Wives Club, among others. On TV he recently recurred in Ray Donovan and guest-starred in The Mysteries Of Laura and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Bohemia Group.