EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Rothwell is sealing a deal to write the feature film comedy Bridal Recall for Paramount Pictures. The project is a re-imagining of Identity Crisis, originally written by Chum Langhorne and Brent Askari. The story centers on a woman who wakes up with amnesia, only to discover it’s her wedding day. She has until the end of the day to figure out who she is, who she’s marrying, and whether or not she’s about to make the biggest mistake of her life.

Producing the project will be Weed Road’s Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans with Adam Herz and Josh Shader. Ashley Brucks is overseeing for Paramount.

Rothwell can currently be seen as in the breakout film Love, Simon. She also is returning as co-producer (and fan-favorite series regular) Kelli in the upcoming Season 3 of Issa Rae’s Insecure. Her other writing credits include for Saturday Night Live, Insecure and Netflix Presents: The Characters.

She also has a development deal with HBO where she is writing, producing and starring in her own project.

Rothwell is repped by Edna Cowan Management and WME.