Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight) and newcomer Clare O’Conner are set for key roles in Fox’s drama pilot from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and feature writer David Elliot.

The untitled project (fka Infamy), which hails from 20th Century Fox TV and studio-based Danny Strong Productions, is a legal drama set in a wrongful conviction firm. Penned by Elliot, it revolves around a legal team led by Madeline, a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice. They reopen investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty. Our lead’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies— one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. We will watch her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.

James will play Cole Bellows, a hard-as-nails and tough on crime state’s attorney. O’Connor will portray young Madeline.

Elliot executive produces with Danny Strong Prods.’ Strong and Stacy Greenberg.

James, who starred in Oscar-winning film Spotlight, can be seen on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and will next appear opposite Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke and Kyle Chandler in feature First Man, directed by Damien Chazelle. Also coming up for James are features Song of Back and Neck and All These Small Moments, both of which premiered at the recent Tribeca Film Festival. He’s repped by Gersh and Thruline Entertainment.

O’Connor, whose credits include a guest role on Chicago Med, is repped by TalentWorks and LINK Entertainment.