Bre-Z (Empire) and Greta Onieogou (Miss Sloane) are set as series regulars in the CW’s untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger drama pilot from writer April Blair, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Blair (Reign) and directed by Rob Hardy, the project is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by L.A. Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers. It centers on a rising high school football player from South Central L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide.

Bre-Z will play Tiana “Coop” Cooper. Tough, funny and always loyal, Coop is Spencer’s best friend, a gay woman living in a world that isn’t always accepting of her. Although she struggles to fit in at Crenshaw High and Spencer keeps her safe, she supports him when he leaves the neighborhood in hopes of a better life.

Onieogou will portray Leila Faisal. Beautiful, sweet and breezily confident, Leila is a student of Beverly Hills High who seems to have it all, but there’s more lying beneath her veneer of perfection.

Bre-Z is known for her role as Freda in Empire and also played Peanut Bell in The New Edition Story. She’s repped by APA.

Onieougou’s recent credits include guest roles on Murdoch Mysteries and Ransom and feature Miss Sloane. She’s repped by Fountainhead Talent.