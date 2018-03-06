Botched, returning this month for the second half of its fourth season, will be back for another go-round. E! announced today that it’s given a greenlight for Season 5 of the plastic-surgery-gone-wrong show starring doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif.

The show’s mid-season return is set for Wednesday, May 9 at 9 pm ET/PT. The first half of season four, says E!, finished with 1.2M total viewers and 562k A18-49 and consistently ranked across the Top 10 original programs on Sundays and Thursday in Primetime (8-11pm) across ad-supported cable among key demos P/W 18-49 and P/W18-34. Botched, E! says, garnered over 18MM engagements on social platforms during the first half of season four, +150% growth vs. Season 3 at 7.2MM engagements.

The show, in which docs Dubrow and Nassif attempt to rebuild, repair and otherwise fix other doctor’s plastic surgery catastrophes, is an Evolution Media production with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin and Matt Westmore serving as Executive Producers. Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif along with Robert Carroll, Louis Boyd, Sarah Kane and Bill Povletich serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Beginning in Season 5, Dubrow and Nassif will serve as Executive Producers.

The mid-season 4 return of Botched follows Dubrow’s attempts to help a New Jersey housewife after a few breast augmentation goes wrong, while Nassif tackles a car-wrecked twin’s twisted nose and a plastic surgery fanatic. Other upcoming visitors to the office include a potential patient obsessed with fantasy characters (see photo above).