Wait till they see the movie.

In this new trailer for Book Club, four lifelong friends are shocked – no, really shocked – when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Sound a little, well, dated, given that the movie trilogy has already come to an end? No matter, when the four pals are played by Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen.

Director Bill Holderman’s comedy has Keaton as Diane, recently widowed after 40 years of marriage; Fonda as Vivian, who, says the logline, “enjoys her men with no strings attached; Bergen as Sharon, still working through a decades-old divorce and Steenburgen as Carol, whose 35-year marriage is in a slump.

The four pals discover new romances and rekindle old ones after being inspired by the S&M-lite novel.

Also featured in the cast are Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia and Don Johnson.

Paramount’s Book Club hits theaters May 18. Take a look at the trailer above.