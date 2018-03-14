Bob Mackie will bring decades of Cher experience – he designed, among her many other gowns, the jeweled black stunner with feather headpiece for the 1986 Oscars – to the design team for Broadway’s upcoming The Cher Show.

Mackie is part of the design team announced today by producers Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller. Others include set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), set designer Brett Banakis (The Glass Menagerie), lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), and sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton).

See a Mackie costume sketch for the show below.

The design team joins the previously announced creative team: book writer Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), director Jason Moore (Avenue Q), choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrator, arranger and music supervisor Daryl Waters (Memphis).

The Cher Show, based on the singer/actress’s life and career, will make its Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in fall 2018. A pre-Broadway world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre runs June 12 through July 15.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Here’s a look at several Mackie designs for The Cher Show, representing different eras in the singer’s career: