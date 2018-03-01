Blumhouse Television has built out its senior programming team to oversee its growing slate of scripted and non-scripted content. The company, under co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, has added Eben Davidson as EVP of Scripted Programming. He joins Mary Lisio, who was recently hired as EVP of Alternative and Non-scripted Programming, and Chris Dickie, who has served as VP of Development since mid-2017 and works across scripted, non-scripted and documentary features.

Lisio was behind Blumhouse TV’s critically acclaimed This is Home, winner of the Audience Award in the World Documentary section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. She’s currently overseeing the just-announced No One Saw A Thing true-crime docuseries with SundanceTV.

Photo by Craig T. Mathew

Dickie currently oversees Blumhouse TV’s series Sacred Lies for Facebook Watch, the Tremors pilot for USA/Syfy and documentary This is Home.

“Eben and Mary are an amazing combination. Between them they enjoy relationships with the best established and up-and-coming creators across scripted and unscripted programming. We are so fortunate to have them and Chris, who has already played an integral role in helping to develop our slate,” said Marci Wiseman co-president Blumhouse Television.

“With so many projects already in motion including The Purge series with USA/SyFy, and most recently the unscripted series we just announced with AMC’s Sundance TV, having a terrific team ensures our ability to execute at the highest level. 2018 is going to be a transformational year for us,” added Jeremy Gold co-president Blumhouse Television.

Davidson moves to Blumhouse TV from Paramount where he served as SVP of Development for the television division. He was responsible for both scripted and unscripted concepts and oversaw productions for Netflix, Amazon, Epix, BET and E!. Before moving to television, Davidson was at Paramount Pictures, working his way up from assistant to SVP of Acquisitions and Production. During that time he worked on eight Academy Award nominated and/or winning films, including Arrival, Florence Foster Jenkins and Anomalisa, among others.

Prior to joining Blumhouse, Lisio served as EVP Non-fiction and Branded Content and was an EP on specials, nonfiction series, and branded content for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and RSA Films. Titles under her purview included the recent feature documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, Killing Reagan, Killing Jesus, Killing Kennedy, Killing Lincoln (National Geographic Channel); 9-1-1 Encounters (Animal Planet), The Sartorialist (AOL Originals), I Am Dying (National Geographic Channel), Crimes of the Century (CNN), among others. Prior to her stint at Scott Free, Lisio was Vice President at R.J. Cutler’s Actual Reality Pictures, where she developed and produced both television series and feature documentaries including The September Issue, 30 Days, Black.White, and Flip That House.

Before Blumhouse, Dickie spent five and a half years at Endemol Shine Studios, working with Gold, where he served as director of development and worked on such series as Kingdom, Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun, Red Widow, and I’m Dying Up Here.

Blumhouse Television has received Emmy awards for its productions of HBO’s The Normal Heart and The Jinx, as well as the Peabody award for The Jinx and documentary How to Dance in Ohio. Projects currently in production include limited series Secure and Hold, for Showtime; Sharp Objects limited series from Marti Noxon and Gillian Flynn for HBO; The Purge, from writer/director/producer James DeMonaco based on the popular film franchise for USA/Syfy; as well as Run For Your Life, a supernatural race on the final night of Dia de los Muertos; and the long-gestating Tremors reboot, headlined by original star Kevin Bacon, both of which have a pilot order from USA/Syfy.