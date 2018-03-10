Blumhouse walked an untitled horror film directed by Stephen Susco into Austin, Texas tonight with the logline reading, “A 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop and is thrust into the deep waters of the dark web. From the makers of Unfriended, this thriller unravels in real-time, entirely on a computer screen. A warning for the digital age.”

Fanboys had a strong a sense that the pic which marked the feature directorial debut of Grudge U.S. franchise scribe Susco was in fact an Unfriended sequel, and their hunches were correct with Blumhouse unveiling the title as Unfriended: Dark Web. Producer Jason Blum revealed the title before the crowd during the pic’s introduction at the Alamo Ritz tonight.

Unfriended was a microbudget wonder for Blumhouse made for pennies at $1M and reaping a global B.O. of $64M, 51% of which was generated stateside. That pic centered around a group of online chat room friends who find themselves haunted by a mysterious, supernatural force using the account of their dead friend. Timur Bekmambetov produced, and does so again on the sequel with Blum and Majd Nassif. At one point titled Unfriended: Game Night, no release date has been set yet for the sequel.