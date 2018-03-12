Former Sleepy Hollow star Katia Winter, Michael James Shaw (Roots) and James Callis (12 Monkeys) have signed on as series regulars in Blood & Treasure, CBS’ hourlong serialized action-adventure series set to premiere in summer 2019.

Written by Matt Federman & Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure, which hails from CBS Television Studios, centers on a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Winter will play Gwen, a smart, tough and no nonsense Interpol investigator specializing in the dark and dangerous world of blood antiquities. Shaw will portray Shaw, a ruthless and charismatic arms dealer—who harbors a deep secret. Callis will play Hardwick, a refined and roguish antiques broker. He has spent years walking between the worlds of wealthy oligarchs and thugs as a middleman, enabling billions in looted art to change hands, making it all appear legal, and enriching himself in the process.

Winter was a lead on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and currently recurs on CW’s Legends of Tomorrow. She’ll next be seen in feature The Wave, opposite Justin Long. Winter is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and attorney Larry Kopeikin of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

Shaw recurred as Agent Mike on Limitless, played Marcellus on ABC’s miniseries Roots and most recently recurred on Bull. He’s repped by Gersh.

Callis recently played Athan in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys and voiced the vampire Alucard in Netflix’s Castlevania. He just completed filming indie feature, The Bay House, directed by Bo Brinkman. Callis is repped in the U.S. by Alan Siegel Entertainment and Innovative Artists, and in the UK by Emptage Hallett.