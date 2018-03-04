Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther is about to cross $900M at the worldwide box office. With a 3rd leading domestic weekend, and as overseas turnstiles tip towards $400M, the Wakanda wonder has grossed an estimated $897.7M globally through Sunday. The breakdown is $501.1M in North America and $396.6M at the international box office.

When the Ryan Coogler-helmed Black Panther crosses the $900M global mark on Monday, it will become the 5th Marvel Cinematic Universe title to reach the milestone, after The Avengers, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. For T’Challa, the $1B worldwide box office mark lies ahead next weekend.

Domestically, Black Panther continues to play at the top end of the Marvel echelon while the best overseas comps are Doctor Strange, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. BP is dominating each of those.

Internationally, this frame was worth $56.2M in 56 material markets. Overall abroad, holds were generally solid with a 42% decline from last weekend. While Italy and Spain have been notably soft on the Panther, he’s come up a bit in Germany versus the early dominance of Fifty Shades Freed. Elsewhere, BP is the highest-grossing movie of all time in West and East Africa; the top MCU title in the Netherlands; and has run past the lifetime of Thor 3 in Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, demonstrating the strong appetite in South East Asia despite initial concerns.

Next weekend T’Challa takes on China and should easily take the win with advance ticket sales that have been tracking at the level of Spider-Man: Homecoming. That film opened to $71M last September, and finaled at $116M.

Bona In the meantime, Operation Red Sea continues to lead the charge in the Middle Kingdom, rising to $471M after just 17 days in release. It won the weekend, but is overall being led by its fellow Chinese New Year release, Detective Chinatown 2, which is closing in on $500M at an estimated $494M through Sunday.

Those two films kept pretty much everyone else at bay in China, although as the only new kids offering, Sony’s Peter Rabbit had an OK start at $12.7M. That helped it hop past $100M global. And, multiple Oscar nominee Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri posted a solid art-house launch of $2.4M on 815 screens.

20th Century Fox The weekend’s major new opener, Fox/Chernin’s Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Red Sparrow grossed $26.6M in its maiden flight in 65 markets. That’s about equal to what the last Lawrence-fronted pic, mother!, did in its lifetime overseas, and is 60% of Atomic Blonde‘s full run.

In other Fox news, Maze Runner: The Death Cure has topped both The Scorch Trials and the original Maze Runner internationally.

Elsewhere, Universal’s Fifty Shades Freed has collared over $250M overseas as it approaches $350M worldwide.

We are still waiting on numbers from some new entrants. In the meantime, breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

NEW

RED SPARROW

20th Century Fox Directed by Francis Lawrence, 20th Century Fox/Chernin Entertainment’s Red Sparrow opened No. 1 in 10 markets including some good starts in Germany, the UK, Taiwan and Spain. The Jennifer Lawrence-starrer grossed a decent $26.6M in 65 markets, matching the lifetime of Lawrence’s mother! from last fall. It’s also about 60% of the full business done overseas by comp Atomic Blonde. Fox is offering a comp to The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, an older film with better known source material, but a lesser known star. Red Sparrow is 28.3% above that movie at open, in the same markets and at today’s exchange rates.

After being led by Black Panther for the past couple of frames, Taiwan gave over to the Sparrow with $2.4M including Fox’s 5th biggest opening day of all time. Germany was the lead launch at $2.6M for No. 2 and 15% above The Bourne Legacy. The UK came in next at $2.58M and No. 2, although harsh weather was a factor. Spain had a good $2M start on 404 screens at No. 1.

The film has a B CinemaScore domestically and will likely under-deliver there with a take below $60M. It carries a net $69M production cost, which reportedly includes Lawrence’s estimated $15M-$20M paycheck. The film will have to sing for its supper overseas, but at this early stage, an industry source is cautious about its prospects. Outside the mega Hunger Games and X-Men franchises, Lawrence’s pictures have typically grossed over $100M offshore — although awards-season momentum and co-stars have traditionally helped.

Red Sparrow has another 10 international markets to launch through May including Japan, France and Russia. It should continue to do some business with older audiences. But it will face competition from the female-led Tomb Raider beginning next weekend and as several big titles hit marquees throughout the month.

HOLDOVERS/EXPANSIONS

BLACK PANTHER

Disney As he gets ready to roar past $400M internationally and $900M globally, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther dropped 42% in the 3rd overseas session for a $56.2M take in 56 markets. The $1B mark worldwide will be met next weekend. While play has been strong in South East Asia despite early concerns on how the film would be embraced there, next weekend will be the ultimate test when China opens. We’ve been hearing advance ticket sales are on par with Spider-Man: Homecoming which is promising given that movie opened to $71M last September and went on to final with $116M.

The Wakanda crew have been on a tear domestically while overseas they’re comping to such Marvel stablemates as Doctor Strange, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Thor: Ragnarok. Respectively, BP is ahead of those movies by 36%, 21% and 8%.

This week, Japan was the new play, while Russia opened wide last Monday. In Russia, BP has already crushed the lifetimes of Ant-Man and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as well as DC titles Justice League and Wonder Woman. As expected in Japan, BP came in behind the latest Doraemon, grossing $4.2M including previews to land 47% ahead of Ant-Man, 32% ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy and to hammer out 28% more than Thor: Ragnarok.

In Europe, the drop was 37% this session, despite some cinema closures due to Siberian-style weather. BP held No. 1 in Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Switzerland and the UK. Italy and Spain have given the Panther the cold shoulder, but Germany has seen something of a rebound after a soft start that was hampered by the dominance of Fifty Shades Freed.

In South Africa, BP is the No. 5 all-time release, and, as noted above is the highest-grossing movie ever in West and East Africa. It’s also the top MCU release ever in the Netherlands.

Asia Pacific dipped 53% with hat tricks at No. 1 for Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Singapore. T’Challa has exceeded the entire run of Thor: Ragnarok in Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Latin America, typically a big DC region, has been good to the Panther with a 36% drop this session and continued No. 1s across the zone. The film has surpassed Ant-Man, Doctor Strange and GOTG2 there.

In IMAX, the global cume is now $65.5M including a record March opening in Japan and the 4th highest Marvel IMAX opening ever in the market, earning $713K from 29 screens.

The Top 10 overall overseas markets to date are: the UK ($49.1M), Korea ($41.4M), Brazil ($24.9M), Australia ($22.3M), Mexico ($22M), France ($21.4M), Germany ($14.9M), Russia ($12.9M), Taiwan ($11.9M) and Indonesia ($11.3M).

PETER RABBIT

Sony Animation Sony’s animated adventure opened in China this weekend, taking the carrot for top family film with $12.7M, 70% bigger than the 4-day opening of Paddington 2 and 4% ahead of Smurfs: The Lost Village. That forms part of a $14.3 frame in 12 markets which lifts the international cume to $17.8M. There’s now $101.9M in the global hopper before the film truly begins offshore rollout with Mexico, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Russia and Spain all coming later this month.

The updated take on Beatrix Potter’s classic is directed by Will Gluck and led by James Corden. It also features international cast in the form of Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, Margot Robbie, Sam Niell, Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki.

